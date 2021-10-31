Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Down 12%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) was down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 2,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 607,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. On average, research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

