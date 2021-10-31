Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Position Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of Adient worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

