ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,521. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth $86,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

