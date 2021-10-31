Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

