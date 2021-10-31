Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Truist

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Truist from $102.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

