Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

