Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. Advantage Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADV. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 184,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

