Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $165.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

