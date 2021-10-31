AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.06% of AerSale worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $23.45.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.