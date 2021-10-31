Aeryus Reaches Market Cap of $23,390.48 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $23,390.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeryus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.85 or 0.00453002 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.50 or 0.01035878 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

AER is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.