AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.750-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.90 billion-$11.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.AGCO also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.75-$9.00 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.79.

AGCO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

