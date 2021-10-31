Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Up 4.4%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.72. 318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 131,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

