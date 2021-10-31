AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.28.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $34,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.