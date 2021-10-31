Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.10.

AEM opened at C$65.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$62.28 and a 1 year high of C$109.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

