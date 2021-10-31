Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 825,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $328.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $52,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

