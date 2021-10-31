Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.23% of Air Transport Services Group worth $124,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amazon com Inc raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 10,482.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 732,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.61. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

