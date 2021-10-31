Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €132.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.11. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.