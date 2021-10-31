Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $356,827,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.