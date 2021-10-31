Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 10,092 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $168.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

