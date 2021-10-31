Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 118,136 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 72.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,136 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.65 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.