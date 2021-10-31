Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 15,024 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $197.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Argus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

