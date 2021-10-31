Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL opened at $515.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.78. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $519.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

