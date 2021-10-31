Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.16 Million in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLT opened at $9.97 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

