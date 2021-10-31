Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of Herman Miller worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

