Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 50.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 131,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,968,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

