Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce sales of $52.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $54.21 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $61.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $229.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $232.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 13,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,049. The company has a market cap of $540.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

