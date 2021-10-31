Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
