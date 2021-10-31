Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

