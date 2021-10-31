Alfi, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALF)

Alfi’s (NASDAQ:ALF) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 1st. Alfi had issued 3,731,344 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $15,485,078 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of Alfi’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ALF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Alfi has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

