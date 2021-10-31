Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

