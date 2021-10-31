Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

AQN stock opened at C$17.84 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

