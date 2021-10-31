Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.22.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,139,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,786,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $311.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.