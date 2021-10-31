Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.