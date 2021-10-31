Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,056,900 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 2,682,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

