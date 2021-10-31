Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 1,006,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.25.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.