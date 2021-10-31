Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 32,064 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

