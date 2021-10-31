Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,966 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.64% of Itamar Medical worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITMR opened at $30.50 on Friday. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITMR shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

