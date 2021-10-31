Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $47.96 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $880.11 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.