Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

