Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,760 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $156.62 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $6,029,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,753 shares of company stock worth $26,878,741. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

