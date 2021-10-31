Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

