Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in October

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

APYRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

