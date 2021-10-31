Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.67.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$42.77 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.49.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

