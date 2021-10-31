Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.67.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$42.77 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.49.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.