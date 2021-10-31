Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.65 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $448.82 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00060657 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003733 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010377 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.