Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock valued at $492,039,141. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,831.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,626.59. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,604.46 and a one year high of $2,982.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

