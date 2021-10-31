Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,831.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2,626.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,604.46 and a 1 year high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

