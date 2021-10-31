Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,360.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,122.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,601.57 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2,588.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.