Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (ALF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 22.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Alternative Liquidity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ALF opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06. Alternative Liquidity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

