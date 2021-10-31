Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.580-$4.620 EPS.
NYSE MO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,375,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,263. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
