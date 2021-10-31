Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.580-$4.620 EPS.

NYSE MO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,375,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,263. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

