Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.29% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

