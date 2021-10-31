Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,002 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAAC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

